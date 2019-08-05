Onyekuru, Everton disagree over Monaco deal

Henry Onyekuru is in conflict with Everton over his proposed move to French Ligue 1 club Monaco.

While the Toffees and the Principality outfit have reached a club-to-club agreement for the transfer of the Nigeria international, he has decided to continue his career at Galatasaary for the upcoming season.

The Turkish champions are experiencing difficulties signing Onyekuru because Everton are demanding an outright sale due to the fact he is non-eligibility for a work permit to play in the Premier League.

READ ALSO:

And that is the reason why Monaco have the advantage in the race for his signature but Onyekuru has made it crystal clear he wants to play for Galatasaray and his decision is final.

The winger had a good season while on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 16 goals in 44 matches and helping the club win the Super Lig and Turkish Cup.

The 22-year-old Onyekuru has made only six competitive appearances for the Super Eagles over the past two years.

VANGUARD