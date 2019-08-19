Onward to Oxford University

By John Mayaki

Progress means getting nearer to where you want to be, and in the past few months, I have made tremendous progress in my academic pursuits, particularly in the mastery of the media and communication.

Enrolling at the prestigious Coventry University, United Kingdom, and earning a Masters Degree in Communication, Culture, and Media, amid other notable awards, in flying colors has, without doubt, enriched my life and chosen career.

This is due to the fact that the post-graduate level course is distinct in the enhancement of skills and other career opportunities. Modules such as Managers as Effective Leaders: Contribution to Creating and Communicating the Organization has proven useful for me in the areas of professional networking and management, particularly in diverse and creative fields.

In addition to all of these, my enrollment at the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) for a Global Professional Development module on Consultancy has deepened my knowledge of Leadership Management and further equipped me with the required tools to stand ahead of the crowd.

At the end of it all, I have successfully bagged a Masters degree and qualification as a Management Consultant a Chartered Manager.

Unrelenting in my quest for knowledge and self-development, I have also taken things a notch higher with a confirmed admission at Oxford University, one of the best institutions of learning in the world where I would head to next for further studies.

Upon the confirmation of my admission at Oxford University, I was allotted the payment reference: a0cb54d56b5541 and Course ID: O19C000N1Y.

I am grateful to Coventry University for all I’ve learned and equally full of thanks to Oxford University for a rare opportunity to learn at the institution responsible for several world leaders. My alma-Mata, the University of Benin, where I bagged my first degree in International Studies and Diplomacy, also deserves a special mention as it formed the foundation for my post-graduate studies. I thank them all for holding my hands and enabling me to climb the greasy pole of life with success.

Nelson Mandela famously opined that education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world, and this, with unfolding events, has been manifested to be remarkably true. The added knowledge I’ve acquired has renewed my zeal to heighten my contribution to humanity and the advancement of the world so we can transform into reality a future filled with possibilities for all.

Prince John Onaivi Mayaki is a media communications expert with over two decades of work experience in diverse aspects of the media including print, broadcast and the new media. Mayaki is also a diplomat, historian, strategist who possess extensive knowledge of media operations and for many years, designed and guided the tactical distribution of information for the Edo State Government, including working as a Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Governor.

Certified Professional and strategic manager with a clear track record of leadership excellence in mobilizing and motivating human and other resources for the attainment of set-goals across the board.

Vanguard