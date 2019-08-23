On LBee’s “Santorini”

By Juliet Ebirim

Santorini is a volcanic island in Greece embraced by the Aegean Sea. The Island has been immortalized by poets and painters, thanks to its celebrated lights, multicoloured cliffs and picture-perfect sunsets.

It is no wonder the latest single of fast-rising Nigerian music artiste, LBee is about “Santorini” the most luxurious place in Greece.

Santorini comes on the heels of LBee solidifying his presence in the music industry with the release of his hit track “Fortune and Fame” in which he featured legendary 9ice.

Also read:

Currently, under the management of YOS records, the budding artist has demonstrated his commitment to carve a niche for himself in the highly competitive Nigerian music industry. LBee who hails from Abeokuta, Ogun state had the privilege of being under the influence of major artistes like 2Baba and Burna Boy.

“My dad inspired me as he really loves music. He listens to a lot of Michael Jackson, Don Williams, Dolly Parton, Kenny G Rogers…” he said.

Vanguard