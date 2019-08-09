OMOLEYE SOWORE REVOLUTION IS NOT TREASONABLE – Prof. Alexia Thomas Adjudicate

The Tempestuous Of Liberty Is A Man’s Birth Rights Not To Be Subjected To Another Man’s Will If The Rule Prevails Not – By Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas

Omoleye Sowore has acted in the Tempestuous of Liberty, hence the Law of Magna Carta 1215 immunes him, in that No Free Man shall be Imprison or Dispose of his Freehold, simply he cannot be a Servitude to the Nigerian Government, therefore I confer on him the Title of Honourable Omoleye Sowore.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Change Is Never Static, The Fear Of Change Is A Tremor Of Defeat – By Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas

Revolution Is A Shift Of Position Of Political Status, The Act To Silent Authority Of Programme Is A Legalised Despotism – By Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas

Government And Democracy Is The Voice And The Echo, A People A Triumph, A Fault A Defeat, So Despotism Can No Longer Linger As There Are Too Many Lights In The Political Firmaments – By Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas

Nigeria Is A Nation Buried In A Glass Coffin, The Government Is Blind To Reality Of Their Purpose, Failed To Act The Needful, Pained To Criticism, Programmed By A Constitution Unfit Virus Destroying The Stream Of Her Own Society – By Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas

Hon. Omoleye Sowore Is A Child Of A New Dawn, A Saint With No Harm, Spiritually Blind To His Martyrdom Agitation, His Legendary Lives On – By Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas

Who Thou Are Thee To Fault Him?

Who Thou Are Thee To Crucify Him?

Bokoharamism And Fulanism Confraternity Is Sucking The Blood Of The Nation, Killing The Welfare And Well Being Of Nigeria, Itself Is A Revolution, In Simple Definition They Are Occultic Revolution, A Blood Bath In Communion Of Their Crucifixion– By Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas

Hon. Omoleye Sowore Revolution is simply an Educationist Movement, in facets of Campaign, Awareness, Publicity and Rally to change the Nigerian Government suffocation of her People and Economy.

Sowore’s Agitation Is Backed By The Force Of Law, Universal Declaration Of Human Rights (UDHR) 1948- Article 19:

Everyone Has The Right To Freedom Of Opinion And Expression; This Right Includes Freedom To Hold Opinions Without Interference And To Seek, Receive And Impart Information And Ideas Through Any Media And Regardless Of Frontiers.

There Is Nothing Constitutional In A Constitution, It Is Simply A Bigot Of Politics Where Few Men Syllabus An Oath Of Destruction To Brutalise Inferior Men By Legal Rebate To Suppress Sovereign Men’s Will – By Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas

Nigerian Government in her formation of Rights and Wills as a Federalistic Country is structured from written module of Universal Declaration Of Human Rights (UDHR) 1948 – Article 21:

(1) Everyone has the right to take part in the Government of his Country, directly or through freely chosen representatives.

(2) Everyone has the right of equal access to Public service in his Country.

(3) The will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government; this will shall be expressed in periodic and genuine elections which shall be by universal and equal suffrage and shall be held by secret vote or by equivalent free voting procedures.

In my Professional Opinion and Legal Expertise as (i) Chairman and Founder of The Commonwealth Liberation Party (TCLP), the First British Political Party to Oppose Democratic Government in her Pursuit to Enforce Authority of the Divine Right of the Kings for Enforcement of Act of Politics by 2021, (ii) As the Chieftain of Commonwealth Treaty Alliance Commission and (iii) as a Law Reformist: I, Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas, give my Judgement on behalf of the Queen and Country, State, Government and amongst Jurisdictional Territories of Commonwealth Nations and People, in accordance with their Values and Virtues, I pronounced judgement that on the 8thDay August 2019 at 6.00pm, that Hon. Omoleye Sowore has no Case to Answer and therefore without Political Hindrances must be release from Unconstitutional Detention.

GOVERNMENTDEFINITION– Government Is No Faceless But A Person Acting In A Peoples Veil – By Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas

CONSTITUTION DEFINITION: We Hold These Truth To Be Self-Evident, That All Men Are Created Equal, That They Are Endowed By Their Creator With Certain Inalienable Rights, Which Among These Are Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness. That To Secure These Rights That Governments Are Instituted Among Men, Deriving Their Just Powers From The Consent Of The Governed, That Whenever Any Form Of Government Becomes Destructive Of Those Ends, It Shall Be Right Of The People

To Alter Or Abolish It, And To Institute New Government, Laying Its Foundations Upon Such Principles, And Organizing Its Powers In Such Form, As Shall Seem To Them Most Likely To Effect Their Safety And Happiness By Thomas Jefferson (3rd US President 1743 – 1826).

Nigerian Government is not above the Law, hence in breach of the Constitution in her abrasive act is sue-able at the International Court of Justice in Hague and if faulted the Headship of the Government Veil will be lifted because power is a Programme and has an Expiration date.

WE CANNOT BLIND THE PEOPLE, DENY THEM EYESIGHT; The Vague Is A Cartelistic Flaw Because Illiterates Now Govern The World And This Insanity Of Men Dangerousity To Human Race Will Not Grow Their Gem In Place Of Great Eye Men In Which I Am The Headship Of 21st Century Total Transformation And My Silent Will Bring Jeopardy, Denying Humans Protection And Security The Values I So Believed Must Be Defended Till My Death, So I Will Not Compromise Truth For Corruption, And Playing In My Field Is A Bomb Of Truth Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas

I, Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas speaks in variant of Neutrality, I affirm I know not the Government nor Sowore, but acted as my Silent will bring Jeopardy, therefore the Government in the Person of President Mohammed Buhari and the Director General Yusuf Magaji Bichi has within the next 7 days to release Hon. Omoleye Sowore unconditionally.

The Government Must Make Peace With Her People And Citizens Or Else Anarchy A New Face Of Change Will Throw The Mud At Reparation And The Citizens Uprise Will Stand For Herself – By Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas

Press Circular: By Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas

Date: 8th August 2019.

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard