Olamide, Pasuma, others for Ariya Repete grand finale

Ariya Repete

By Rotimi Agbana and Tolulope Abereoje

The Trans Amusement Park, Ibadan on Friday 2nd August played host to the Ariya Repete 2019 semi-final showpiece. There was no margin for errors as the successful semi-finalists slugged it out for a place at the grand finale in Lagos. In what doubled as both a competition and a cultural fiesta, lovers of indigenous and contemporary entertainment witnessed outstanding 5-star performances from the contestants and guest acts.

The show’s second visit to the city of Ibadan in the ongoing 2019 edition upped the ante with the inclusion of guest performers such as veteran musician and Afro-Juju maestro, Shina Peters, as well as renowned fuji act, Taye currency, who delivered a stunning musical performance. Nollywood star actor, Odunlade Adekola was the host of the night and the audience loved every minute of his time on stage.

However, the show stopper was indigenous rapper and Zanku exponent, Zlatan Ibile, who got guests off their seats with an energetic musical performance.

At the end of the contest, nine contestants out of 15 semifinalists were selected as finalists for the grand finale slated for Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos.

The grand finale would play host to King Sunny Ade, Taye Currency, Odunlade Adekola, Cool FM OAP, Dotun, and Pasuma; while Olamide would headlining the final concert.

The other contestants whose journeys came to an end were encouraged to keep on believing in themselves and continually pursue their dreams while they were rewarded with consolation prizes. Ariya Repete which is in its 7th edition is proudly sponsored by Goldberg Lager.

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard