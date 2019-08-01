Breaking News
Translate

Okpe women protest against oil firm

On 7:17 amIn Newsby

…We’ll meet their demands soon — Forte Oil

By Opeyemi Anifowose

The women of Sapele Okpe Community and Sapele Okpe Community Land Trust Association, Delta State, have grounded activities at Forte Oil Nigeria Limited, Sapele branch over what they called “non- payment of entitlements owed the community’s Land Trust Association.”

pipeline projects

According to the women leader, Mrs. Comfort Ayomanor,  “Series of letters had been written to the company without response, which goes to show the kind of management the company has.

Minimum Wage: Lawan appeals to NLC over planned strike(Opens in a new browser tab)

“Since Forte Oil acquired the former African Petroleum, AP,  they have refused to communicate or meet with their host community, which is not helping matters at all.

“We want to let the whole world know how the company has been treating us hence this protest.

“Our recent letters dated April 21, 2018, and May 15, 2019, to the company were not equally replied. That is why we had decided to shut down their activities, to press home our demand through peaceful protest.”

Responding on behalf of the company, the Sapele Branch Manager,  Mr. Boyode Haruna said he has already contacted their head office in Lagos.

While appealing for calm, he added that plans had been made to respond to the protesters’ demands soon.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.