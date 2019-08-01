Okpe women protest against oil firm

…We’ll meet their demands soon — Forte Oil

By Opeyemi Anifowose

The women of Sapele Okpe Community and Sapele Okpe Community Land Trust Association, Delta State, have grounded activities at Forte Oil Nigeria Limited, Sapele branch over what they called “non- payment of entitlements owed the community’s Land Trust Association.”

According to the women leader, Mrs. Comfort Ayomanor, “Series of letters had been written to the company without response, which goes to show the kind of management the company has.

“Since Forte Oil acquired the former African Petroleum, AP, they have refused to communicate or meet with their host community, which is not helping matters at all.

“We want to let the whole world know how the company has been treating us hence this protest.

“Our recent letters dated April 21, 2018, and May 15, 2019, to the company were not equally replied. That is why we had decided to shut down their activities, to press home our demand through peaceful protest.”

Responding on behalf of the company, the Sapele Branch Manager, Mr. Boyode Haruna said he has already contacted their head office in Lagos.

While appealing for calm, he added that plans had been made to respond to the protesters’ demands soon.

