Okowa warns political appointees against graft.

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, warned political office holders and other top government functionaries against any manifestation of corruption as his administration strives for a stronger state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Boards of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency and Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, Okowa charged them to ensure prudent management of funds and zero tolerance for corruption in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Saying that political appointees were expected to be transparent while carrying out their activities, he urged them to strive to live above board and employ transparency in the conduct of all their duties, adding that selflessness was key.

Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency has Senator Ighoyota Amori as Chairman, Mrs. Joan Mrakpor as Director-General and Chief Adizue Eluaka, Blessing Adidi, and Dr. Isaac Wilkie as members.

Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency has Dr. Joseph Otumara as Chairman, Ovuozorie Macaulay as Director-General and Dr. Sunny Ezonfade, Mrs. Amaka Egboro and Prince Kelly Otuedon as members.

Also at the event, Joseph Ojobu and Chief James Obeuwou were sworn-in as members of the Judicial Service Commission.

Reiterating that prudent fund management demands zero tolerance for any manifestation of graft, impropriety and corruption, Okowa said: “Our vision of a strong Delta is aimed at transforming the state into an inter-connected and united entity. That means we have to work hard to bring development to our people, not only to enhance their general welfare, but as a way of building sustainable peace.

“It is for these onerous tasks that this administration has articulated its focus for development. I, therefore, charge you (political appointees) to become conscious of your roles in the overall achievement of the laudable vision of this administration.

“Let me warn against in-fighting amongst members of Boards as the Delta State Government will not tolerate anything that will bring about needless distractions and embarrassment.”

Vanguard