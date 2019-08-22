Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has appointed a 27-year-old graduate from Delta State University Abraka, Mr. Ossai Ovie Success as Special Assistant.

Ossai , who was appointed by Governor Okowa as Political Aide in 2015 to 2019 at the age of 23 has been elevated by the governor to Special Assistant on Special Duties.

Born on 2nd February 1992, hail from Ndokwa West in Delta State, Ossai Ovie Success, attended Emuseri Primary School, Jesse town from 1994 to 2000. He thereafter proceeded to Idjerhe Grammar School and Ugo Secondary School between 2000 and 2006, where he sat and obtained his WASC at the age of 16.

At age 18, he went on to attend the College of Education, Warri where he studied Computer and Economics and graduated in 2012 with a National Certificate in Education (NCE) and proceeded to Delta State University Abraka where he obtained his BSC ED In 2018.

While at the College of Education, Warri, Ossai was a member of the Students Union Government 2011/2012 session and Secretary to Social and Cultural Committee of the institution.

He was also a member of the National Association of Nigeria Students NANS/JCC Electoral Committee.