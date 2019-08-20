Okorocha returns, gives Ihedioha ‘last warning’

Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, Tuesday, for the first time since he was sworn in as Senator, returned back to the state, and said that he’s back to give the governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, last warning on the “intimidation of Imo citizens.”

Okorocha spoke in Owerri, while receiving his supporters, adding that he is ready to go to any extent with Ihedioha on the allegation of intimidation of his supporters and citizens of the state.

He said that what is currently happening in the state, was annoying to him as that Ihedioha, has no single project to show for since his hundred days in office.

Vanguard captured Okorocha as he called on the security agencies to call Ihedioha to order and that he would not accept the continued intimidation of his people.

But the Special Adviser to the governor, on Media, Steve Osuji, has asked Okorocha to explain what he meant by intimidation and that the Ihedioha’s government was only recovering “stolen properties.”

According to Okorocha, “I have returned back. Everywhere will be calm. It is time to know who is stronger. You think I am not hearing what is happening, I am hearing but I just keep quiet. I hear how they are destroying my project. It is not my fight, it is the fight of God.

“I was told that they went and carried my daughter’s properties where she is selling her food restaurant. I was told they went to my private house and they are snapping photo and they said that they are looking for cocaine.

“What I found out is that they want to annoy me. Bad things are happening. I want to tell you that Emeka Ihedioha, did not win the election. He was cruelly put into that office. I built almost everything and they don’t want to recognize it.

“They should not take the silence of the youths and masses for granted. If they harass you, harass them back. They must stop harassing citizens of this state. Let no one harass any citizen in Imo state.

“I call on security agencies to call these people to order, if they don’t stop them we will stop them. They should work for the people of Imo state.”

He continued: “They have not done any single project in Imo state. I am going to have a meeting with youths of Imo state. Since they say that they will not listen to Imo people. I have some people that are giving me information from government house that are telling me what they planing against me.”

Okorocha who is a Senator currently representing Imo West at the National Assembly, said: “This is the last time I will hear that they will harass my commissioners.All of you should come out if it is jail all of you will go to jail and I will lead you. Let this be the last time I will hear this.”

