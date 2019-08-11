Ojude Oba festival returns again with Goldberg

The 2019 annual Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state is set to take place from August 13 – August 15 at the Palace of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, His Royal Majesty, Alaiyeluwa, Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

Goldberg lager, a brand from the stables of Nigerian Breweries Plc brand has pledged its support for this year’s Ojude Oba celebration. The brand which has a strong assiduity in promoting indigenous cultures is known for championing major cultural and traditional activities in the Western region of Nigeria.

The Ojude Oba (which in English translates to ‘The King’s Courtyard’) is an annual festival held to celebrate the cultural heritage of the Ijebu people. During the celebration, various age groups (popularly known as the Regbe-Regbe), indigenes, their friends and associates, including tourists from far and near all storm the town, adorning colourful costumes.

The indigenes and visitors also throng the palace of the Oba to pay homage to the revered ruler who is one of the longest-reigning monarchs in Nigeria.

For six years now, Goldberg has been a worthy partner of the Ojude Oba Festival and according to the Portfolio Manager, Mainstream brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Omotunde Adenusi, the festival is a celebration of the rich and enduring cultural legacy of the Ijebu people and the Yoruba nation at large.

