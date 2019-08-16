OJ Danley out with “Give me body”

Says “Ëverywhere I went, girls were all over me”

By Juliet Ebirim

Greatness Music Records frontline artiste, OJ Danley has officially released his debut single “Give me body” featuring Promzzy. Produced by Fbonthebeat, “Give me body” is an Afro-hip hop infusion which will definitely capture listeners attention. The video which will be released soon was directed by Jamin Films.

Born and bred in Lagos, the Afro hip-hop artiste whose birth-name, Obeiche Danley Olaiya Joseph is very passionate about music “I am not into music for money or the fame but because I love music. I believe that music is in me and I am talented. I really don’t care about the money or fame that comes with it. I love music. As for the money that comes with it, that’s the record label’s business.”

Currently signed to a self-owned record label and managed by Lotus Promotions, OJ Danley revealed that he is inspired by legendary Nigerian artiste, 2Baba “I look up to 2Baba. He inspires me a lot. The very song that made me pick so much interest in him is ‘African Queen’. He is a role model and a mentor to me. “

Also read:

Revealing his weirdest experience from female fans, OJ Danley who started doing music from the church said “Back then in school, I did an RnB song titled “Every I Go”, and everywhere I went, girls were always all over me. I am the shy type and I don’t know how to dance, yet they liked to come all over me because of my voice.”

The fast-rising act is not resting on his oars in his quest to take the industry by storm. “Right from my days in the church choir, I have never been in a competition with anybody. Whatever it is that I do, I put all of my best to it and I don’t look to compete. That is how I get inspired. I like to let anything beyond me to God. I am not in any competition with anybody”

Vanguard