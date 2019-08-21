Ogboru vs Okowa: Delta tribunal reserves judgement

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, yesterday, reserved judgement in the petition by the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Great Ogboru, against Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the March 9, 2019, gubernatorial election.

Ogboru is challenging the return of Okowa by the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, in the petition.

Okowa is the first respondent, while the PDP and INEC are joined as second and third respondents, respectively. Ogboru and APC as first and second petitioners respectively.

Adjourning the petition sine die after counsel to the respective parties adopted their final written addresses, Chairman of the three-man tribunal, Justice Suleiman Belgore, said the concerned parties would be communicated at least 24 hours before judgement.

Counsel in the matter also argued and adopted their written addresses.

Also read:

Urging the tribunal to dismiss the petition in his final written, counsel to Okowa, D. Dodo, SAN, argued that the petition was premised on a false footing, hence, bound to collapse.

While agreeing with Dodo, counsel to PDP, A.T. Kehinde who also adopted his final written address, told the tribunal to dismissed the petition for being incompetent and fraught with inadequacies.

Also adopting his final written address, counsel to INEC, John Bayese told the tribunal to dismiss the completed petition.

Meanwhile, counsel to the petitioners, Nichols Ichekor, who adopted his final written address, urged the tribunal to grant the prayers of the petitioners which is to declare the first petitioner winner for scoring the highest number of valid votes cast at the election.

Vanguard