Obono-Obla sues ICPC, shuns probe

By Henry Ojelu

Suspended member of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla has filed a suit against the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Obono-Obla, who was suspended a day after he claimed that there were some highly placed persons frustrating the works of the SPIP, is being investigated for alleged falsification of records and financial impropriety by the ICPC.

In a letter announcing his suspension, Obono-Obla was asked to step aside until the commission concludes its investigation.

Obono-Obla was reported to have refused to appear before the ICPC on Monday, and had proceeded to the federal high court in Abuja on Tuesday to challenge the probe.

Oluwatosin Ojaomo, who served as a prosecutor under him at the SPIP, was quoted to have said that Obono-Obla, in the suit, is seeking to restrain the ICPC from arresting or summoning him.

“He contends in the suit that the ICPC had already judged him and convicted him before inviting him for interrogation,” Ojaomo reportedly said.

