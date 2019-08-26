By Shina Abubakar

ILE-IFE—ANXIETY gripped the ancient city of Ile-Ife in Osun State as some hoodlums forcefully took control of the palace of Obalufe of Ile-Ife, Oba Idowu Adediwura despite a subsisting court injunction, restraining warring parties to the contentious stool from access to the palace.

It was gathered that residents and shop owners around Iremo quarters, Ile-Ife where Obalufe’s palace is located were thrown into palpable tension when the armed thugs fired several shots and forced their way into the palace.

The Aga ruling family had instituted a lawsuit at an Osun State High Court, sitting in Ile-Ife to challenge the installation of Oba Adediwura as the Obalufe by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Business owners around the scene were forced to run for safety while the shooting was ongoing.

Speaking on the invasion of Obalufe’s palace, the spokesperson of Aga ruling family, Mr. Odediran Amos said: “There was an injunction from an Ife high court in 2016 restraining anyone from entering the palace.

“Everyone complied until Tuesday when some fully armed men broke into the palace and they are still there now.”

However, Adediwura said he was aware of the invasion and visited the palace to ascertain those involved in the act.

He disclosed that those involved were princes and princesses of the four ruling houses that have access to the throne.”

“I did not send them to invade the palace, but when I heard of the incident, I visited the palace and discovered that the princes and princesses of the four ruling houses were involved in the incident.

“When I tried to persuade them, they claimed to have been tired of the legal tussle and seek an amicable resolution to the logjam.

“Those I saw in the palace were not thugs but members of the royal families who were tired of the legal battle and want out of court settlement.”