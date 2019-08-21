Obaseki’s tech reforms: Facebook launches Developer Circle in Benin

Global technology giant, Facebook, has launched its Developers Circle in Benin City, a platform that allows people who are technologically inclined to engage with local experts, learn new technology as well as collaborate with technology developers to build products.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Facebook Circle at the Edo Innovation Hub in Benin City, the Edo State capital, one of the co-leads of the Facebook Developer Circle Benin, Mr Izoduwa Asemota, said the circle is a community for tech developers to broaden their skills.

Asemota said the Facebook Developer Circle Benin was aimed at setting up a community of people who are passionate about technology and entrepreneurship. “It will bring a lot of youths together to work in startup groups and build products that will help develop the community,” he said.

He explained that the Benin circle plans to have an incubation centre where startups would be mentored to come up with great products.

Senior Special Assistant to Edo State Governor on Skills Development and Jobs Creation, Mrs Ukinebo Dare, said the Edo State government is proud to be part of the Facebook Developer Circle Benin.

“It has been launched in Lagos with about 20,000 members and as at today, about 1,000 members have registered on the Facebook Developer Circle Benin and we expect more people to register”.

Dare, who was represented by Mrs Uyi Umagbai, Director for Cluster Promotion and Management, EdoJobs said the Facebook Developer Circle was an opportunity for developers to collaborate, get educated and grow their start-ups and business ideas.

She said the Edo State Government would be creating a platform for the developers to interface with other creative hubs located in the Edo Innovation hub.

Some of the registered members of the Facebook Developer Circle Benin at the event, commended Facebook and the Edo State government for the opportunity provided for youths to become technopreneurs and contribute to the development of the state.

