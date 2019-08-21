Obaseki warns appointees, others against corruption

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN— Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has warned that public and civil servants found to be corrupt will be made to face the wrath of the law.

He gave the warning, yesterday, in Benin City, during the swearing-in ceremony of Mr Richard Edebiri, as a commissioner in the state.

Obaseki while presiding over the weekly State Executive Council meeting at Government House, maintained that government appointment was a call to service rather than an opportunity to make money.

He disclosed that his administration will partner the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, to check corruption in the public and civil service.

“This government is going to take the issue of corruption seriously and we are partnering the ICPC. We are setting up a special team at both state and local government levels and the team will have the responsibility to ensure that corruption cases involving public servants, either member of EXCO, civil servants or local government employees will be taken seriously.

“Any public servant caught in the act of corruption will be made to face the law. We will not only take disciplinary action but also prosecute those caught.”

“The reports of corruption reaching my office are becoming worrisome. I have instructed the Secretary to the State Government to set up an anti-corruption team within the next week and also open public

