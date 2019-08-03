By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

THE crisis rocking Edo State All Progressives Congress, APC may have assumed a new dimension as Godwin Obaseki yesterday suspended the Chairman, Etsako West Local government area, Hon Yakson Musa over an alleged N48m salary being paid to ghost workers Oshiomhole is from Etsako West local government area.

As at the time of filling this report, no official statement has been released by the state government, but it was gathered that the letter of suspension for two months has been handed over to him.

He is to step down for two months for investigation into the matter. But some observers are already reading political meaning to the action as it was gathered that it was the Chairman that discovered the fraud and reported it to the Information Communication Technology of the state for proper action.

Vanguard