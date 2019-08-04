By Shina Abubakar

Classmates of the late Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, (OAU) undergraduate, Grace Opeyemi, who allegedly committed suicide because of poor academic performance, have come out to debunk the claims.

A statement by the class representatives of part four English students of the school and signed by Igbecha Chukwuebuka, Nwude Ifeoma and Olafenwa Ruth, disclosed that the deceased had no outstanding course, whether core or elective.

The statement read: “The Dean, Faculty of Arts, Head of Department English, OAU, summoned the Exam Officer, the immediate past Faculty of Art Students Association, FASA, President, who happens to be the classmate of the deceased, and the incumbent FASA President alongside the English part four class representatives to a meeting in the Dean’s Office this evening.

“A review was done about her results and it was clearly seen that she didn’t have five outstanding courses, neither did she have outstanding 12 special electives.

“She had 10 units of special electives passed already and she only had LIT 420(project course) yet to be approved or graded. Only her SER result is still being verified.

“In fact, she was carrying no course over. We can then deduce that the deceased, Opeyemi Dara Grace’s death is not to be attributed to poor academic performance, in OAU

“The department, therefore, advises that anyone who has an issue with any course should please see the lecturer concerned individually. No group protest, agitation or complaint will be entertained. Hence, let any news or information that she committed suicide because of poor academic performance be dispelled.”

