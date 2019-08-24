NYSC: Two fake corps members nabbed in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC says it has nabbed two fake corps members in possession of fake degree certificates from Imo State University.

The Katsina State Coordinator of the NYSC, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya who disclosed this, identified the duo as Offor Chinelo Blessing and Mezenwa Chimdinma Ngozi with fake results BSc Insurance and Actuarial Science and B.A Education/Eng respectively.

Yahaya said they were caught based on security report from the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, DG NYSC Brig. Gen. Shuaib Ibrahim on the dubious activities of the culprits and while parading themselves as corps members in Katsina orientation camp, since the commencement of registration of the 2019 Batch B stream II corps members deployed to the state.

According to him, “I got security report from the DG NYSC Brig.Gen. Shuaib Ibrahim that the two of them were carrying fake certificates.

“Base on that, he set out the security network to trap them and they were trapped. He said the two corp members had confessed to the offence.

“We will like to follow due process in handling the case by arraying them before the camp court today before they would be decamped today, Saturday 24-08-19.

“The two corp members gave their names as: Offor Chinelo Blessing with registration No. KT/19B/3696 and call-up No. NYSC /ISU/2019/260/22 from IMO state university carrying fake result in BSc Insurance and Actuarial Science

“The other culprit is Mezenwa Chimdinma Ngozi with registration number KT/19B/3836 and call-up No. NYSC /ISU/2019/259331 from the same university carrying fake certificate in B.A ed Education/Eng.

“It could be recalled that shortly before the orientation camp, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaib Ibrahim had issued series of warnings to members of the public not to go the NYSC camp with fake result and has vowed that anybody caught will be handed over to the police for prosecution but these two girls ignored the series of warnings and decides to carry fake degree result from IMO state University. What a shame,” the State Coordinator said.

