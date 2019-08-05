Nursing mother drags husband to court for denying paternity of their 16-year-old son

A nursing mother, Binta Aminu on Monday dragged her husband Suleiman Muhammad to Sharia Court I, Magajin Gari, Kaduna for allegely denying the paternity of their 16-year-old son.

The complainant who resides at Nasarawa area of Kaduna also told the court that her husband does not show love and affection to her and their six children.

“He will buy things for the family and give to all his other children except my six children and whenever my son, (name withheld) calls him dad, he shouts at him saying he is not his father.

“There was a day I pleaded with him to tell me the reason why he doesn’t care about me and my children and he told me that he just don’t like my son”, she asserted before the court.

Binta prayed the court to dissolve the marriage since the defendant had shown clearly that he does not love her and her children.

In his defence, the husband who resides in same area with the complainant, denied the claims saying they were untrue.

He stated that he has three wives, but Binta was the only one giving him problems after over 16 years of marriage, adding that she has the penchant of always going out without his knowledge.

“She is always on the road moving from one house to another and each time I come back from work, I don’t find her at home”, he told the court.

Muhammad also dismiss the claim that he had denied their son’s paternity and not showing love him, saying he was the one that named him after birth and enrolled him in school when he reached school age.

He told the court that he love his wife and children and was not ready to divorce her.

The Judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu-Shehu, asked the complainant if she had any witnesses and she answered in the affirmative.

The judge, therefore, adjourned the case to Aug. 14, for the complainant to present her witnesses.

