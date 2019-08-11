NUC approves doctorate programs for Oduduwa Varsity

By Demola Akinyemi

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved doctoral degree programs for Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, Ile-Ife, according to the institution’s founder, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin.

Adedoyin disclosed this at the fourth memorial lecture he organised for the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, in the university.

The lecture was titled, ‘Traditional Institution in Conflict Management’, and delivered by Dr Nurudeen Arogundade.

Speaking on the latest achievement of Oduduwa University, Adedoyin said, “Just yesterday, we heard the good news, though the letter might have been written about a week ago, that the Federal Government, through the National Universities Commission, NUC, has approved that the university could start offering doctorate degree programs in courses like public administration, computer science, etc. The news came yesterday and today we are doing this ceremony.”

According to him, the development was a result of the prayer of the late monarch for him while he was alive that as long as he continued to serve the people of Ile-Ife, God will continue to bless him. He described Sijuwade as his father, a mentor and his benefactor who he would forever remember.

Vanguard