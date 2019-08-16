NSE: Market indicators dip further by 0.47%

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) declined profile on Friday with crucial market indicators dropping by 0.47 per cent.

touc

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All-Share Index lost 127.64 points or 0.47 per cent to close at 26,925.29 from 27,052.93 recorded on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation shed N62 billion or 0.47 per cent to close at N13.121 trillion compared with N13.183 trillion on Thursday.

Nestle topped the losers’ table, dropping by N127 to close at N1,143 per share.

Okomu Oil trailed with a loss of N3 to close at N49, while NASCON dropped by N1.40 to close at N12.60 per share.

Stanbic IBTC was down by N1.30 to close at N33, while Unilever dropped by 90k to close at N27.90 per share.

On the other hand, Dangote Cement led the gainers’ table, increasing by N2 to close at N164 per share.

Flour Mills followed with a gain of N1 to close at N13.80, while BOC Gases appreciated by 55k to close at N8.12 per share.

Custodian and Allied grew by 40k to close at N6, while Zenith Bank rose by 35k to close at N16.60 per share.

A breakdown of the activity chart showed that Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock, having accounted for 67.86 million shares worth N1.76 billion.

Transcorp followed with an exchange of 25.66 million shares valued at N23.06 million, while Sterling Bank traded 25.02 million shares valued at N55.48 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 23.68 million shares worth N33.60 million, while Zenith Bank traded a total of 19.35 million shares valued at N321.18 million.

In all, investors traded 258.29 milliin shares valued at N3.531 billion transacted in 4,662 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 233.19 million shares worth N3.64 billion in 4,331 deals. (NAN)