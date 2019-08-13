NSDP sea time training: NIMASA signs MoU, makes payment

By Godfrey Bivbere

AFTER months of refusal to approve payment to enable cadets of the National Seafarers Development Programme, NSDP, to embark on their sea time training by the immediate past minister of transportation, Vanguard Maritime Report has it on good authority that the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has made payment to some of the foreign institutions involved.

It was gathered that NIMASA recently signed the Memorandum of Understand, MoU, with some of the institutions before meeting its financial commitments to enable the cadets to commence their sea-time training.

The institutions involved are based in India, Ukraine, Egypt, Phillippines and Charkins based in Port Harcourt.

Vanguard Maritime Report also learnt that welfare of the cadets have been taken care of, as funds required have been made available. A source at NIMASA informed that cadets for Egypt, Ukraine and Port Harcourt have been settled.

Vanguard Maritime Report had earlier published that some of the cadets were turned back because of non-payment of fees for their training.

A source also said this was due to non-clarification of terms and conditions concerning the programme between NIMASA and Egyptian authorities.

He informed that Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, delayed in the release of money for the programme.

