BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: CHARMAN, Nigerian Ports Authority,NPA, Mr Emmanuel Adesoye has assured that management of the NPA, will address challenges around the Warri Port to enhance smooth operations of the place.

Speaking at a forum of stakeholders and his board, at the Port in Warri, Delta state, the Chairman of the NPA, Mr Adesoye commended host communities of the Ports for promoting peaceful atmosphere for the place to thrive , adding that they should continue to sustain the peace. “The communities have kept their word to promote peace , they should continue to keep the peace alive in this place. You can see that the number of vessels coming to the Port has increased because of the peace “, he said.

He assured that Warri Port will grow into a hub of Port activities in the country . promising that issues raised around the terminal channels by stakeholders , including disputes around the one raised by Intells will be redressed. He also said the NPA had also reached out to the Federal Ministry of Works to fix deplorable roads leading to the Ports across the country, including the NPA Express road in Warri. “I want to see a bubbling Warri Port , so all stakeholders including communities should be part of the effort to achieve this. Communities should ensure peace “, he pleaded.

The Manager Warri Port, Mr S. Okeke said since the remedial dredging of the Escravos Channel no fewer than two hundred vessels had come to the Port. “We are proud and happy to acknowledge that Delta Ports, Warri has never had it better than now.”

Continuing, he said there had been no case of sea piracy on the Port’s channels , stressing that traditional rulers of host communities to the Port have been of tremendous help in promoting security for the Port to thrive

Some of the stakeholders at the meeting pleaded that the NPA should revisit the depth of the terminal channels to enable the place take bigger vessels, adding that it should be extended to 9 meters from its current 7 meters state.

They also enjoined the NPA management to resolve litigation around a portion of land within one of the terminals with two different claimants , adding that the NPA should work out a situation where the Port can operate 24 hours Pilotage instead of the current dusk to dawn, saying this was hampering productivity.