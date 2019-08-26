Nollywood abandoned me, laments Cossy Orjiakor

…as she was spotted on crutches after undergoing foot surgery

By Benjamin Njoku

Controversial actress, Cossy Ojiakor was not in her usual ‘good spirits’ during the week, when she showed up at a press preview of the movie, “House of Talents” produced by Andy Boyo, in Lagos.

The busty actress stormed the Magnificent Cinema house’s venue of the event, in Shomolu, walking with crutches.

Dressed in ash-coloured jumpsuits on blue top, Cossy was seen with a cast on her left foot as she made her way into the cinema hall. She was all smiles and looking radiant despite recuperating from a foot surgery, which she underwent recently.

The actress had shared the video of her foot surgery via her Instagram page late last month, expressing her desire to get crutches so as to enable her walk again. However, narrating her ordeal to WG, after the event, the actress said she sustained a foot injury at her home. And while she went to the General hospital on the Lagos island for treatment, the doctors surprisingly recommended that she should undergo a foot surgery.

According to her, she was not prepared for the surgery as she had no money on her at that time. But her friends rallied around her, even though she lamented the nonchalant attitude of her colleagues in the movie industry, who never bothered to visit her while she was lying on the hospital bed. “ All my friends rallied around me but nobody from Nollywood visited me. It’s okay,” the busty actress lamented.

Cossy also decried that she’s getting too fat, due to her condition as she’s no longer visiting the gym. “ I am getting too fat now because I am always indoors but I am fine now,” the actress said.

Cossy, who revealed that she would be attending the burial of her grand mother this weekend, in her home town , said it took more than a month for her foot surgery to heal properly. She also disclosed how her foundation, Cossy Ojiakor Foundation came to the rescue of poor Daniel, who underwent a similar foot surgery by upsetting his medical bills.

Vanguard