ONITSHA – The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Anambra state chapter has expressed concern that the predictions of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, about clandestine moves to Islamize Nigeria and impoverish some particular ethnic groups, by a certain ethnic and religious group, have gradually started rolling out in sequence.

State chairman of CAN, Rev. John Ndubuisi who made the expression yesterday at the All Saints’ Anglican Church Cathedral, Onitsha, Anambra state, during a prayer rally organized by the state chapter of CAN, to seek God’s intervention amidst current insecurity in the country allegedly imposed on Nigerians by some Fulani herdsmen and members of Miyetti Allah, said although CAN does not know where Kanu gathered his predictions from or its exactitude, all his predictions are almost turning out to be true.

Rev. Ndubuisi however urged Christians to always sleep with their two eyes open in the face of the current insecurity in the country, adding that the prayer rally was targeted at invoking the Almighty God and His son, Jesus Christ to rise up to the challenges ahead, adding that the situation is becoming too inexplicable that only prayers could be used as the only option left.

He noted that the prayer rallies would be conducted in other senatorial zones of the state on weekly intervals, adding that the level of killings and Islamization attempts by the Fulani herdsmen and Miyetti Allah, particularly in various parts of the country such as Borno, Taraba, Benue, Plateau, Eastern and Western states have reached an alarming proportion to the extent that CAN has to use prayers which is the only available weapon to seek the intervention of God.

In his remarks, Venerable Joseph Nweke, Anambra CAN’s Director of Ecumenism, expressed concern that the Fulanis are not good friends to both northern and southern Christians as a result of their notorious religious intolerance from the days of Othman Danfodio, their fore-fathers, adding that he was not even surprised that President Muhammadu Buhari who is a Fulani man and other Fulani leaders are not against the killings being perpetrated by their own brothers.

Nweke who is also the Archdeacon of Onitsha Inland Town Archdeaconry in the Anglican Church, expressed optimism that the Almighty God and His son, Jesus Christ who the Christians worship would definitely not allow the fundamentalists to succeed in waging their jihadists’ war against Christians.

While the prayer rally lasted, members of the CAN who attended the exercise from different blocks such as Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, CSN; Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN; Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN; Organization of African Instituted Churches, OAIC and Evangelical Church of West Africa, ECWA took their turn one after the other to lead in prayers and songs.

