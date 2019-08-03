NITDA presents 5 additional regulatory instruments

By Emmanuel Elebeke

In keeping with its resolve to reposition the information technology (IT) sector for improved service delivery, the National Information and Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Friday formally presented additional five regulatory instruments for effective and efficient regulation of the nation’s information and technology, IT industry.

The presentation followed the official signing off on the five regulatory instruments by the Director-General of the agency, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami in Abuja.

The five instruments include Guidelines for Nigerian Content Development in Information and Communications Technology as amended; Nigeria e-Government Interoperability Framework (Ne-GIF); Nigeria ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship Vision (NIIEV); Nigeria Cloud Computing Policy and Framework and Guidelines for ICT Adoption in Tertiary Intuitions.

With this launch, it brings the total number of regulatory frameworks by NITDA to unprecedented 10 in seven months.

The 10 regulatory instruments are expected to address various challenges facing us as a nation towards effective ICT deployment and adoption in both public and private services.

Recall that the agency had on 25th January launched and signed off five regulatory instruments.

In his remarks, the NITDA DG said NITDA is poised at leveraging the current ICT development and adoption across the globe to transform our economy and ensure sustainable development in recognition of its regulatory and development and advisory mandate.

‘‘We believe that our regulatory and advisory roles should be geared towards the development of ICT and its integration to implement socio-economic agenda of the government at all levels. We should not by any means stifle ICT development especially to the detriment of our indigenous IT companies.

‘‘NITDA as the apex agency responsible for the development and regulation of IT in Nigeria must ensure it walks the talk and builds an enabling environment for the growth of ICT industry; pave way for efficient and sustainable use and adoption of ICT for the development and growth of the country. It is on this conviction that we are building a strong foundation for ICT development and growth through effective regulation.’’

He assured that NITDA will do everything possible to pursue vigorously the implementation of the regulatory instruments and ensure their violators are appropriately sanctioned, maintaining that the ICT sector cannot be effectively developed without relevant rules and regulations creating a certain level of uniformity, consistency and careful investments in the right type of technology needed in a country such as ours.’’

In his remarks, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Gov. Abdullahi Sule commended NITDA for coming up with the new regulatory instruments which he said would help promote local content, reduce cost in governance, increase digitization and ensure connectivity among government agencies.

Governor Sule also said his administration is determined to collaborate with NITDA to ensure maximal deployment and utilization of ICT to spur governance and economic growth in Nasarawa state.

