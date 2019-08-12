Breaking News
Translate

Nigeria’s Onyekuru heads to Monaco

On 8:34 pmIn Sportsby
onyekuru
Onyekuru

Monaco have signed Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru on a five-year-deal from Everton, the French club announced on Monday.

“I’m very happy to join a great club like AS Monaco. I will give everything to improve and help the club to have a great season. I look forward to meeting my teammates,” the 22-year-old told Monaco’s website.

Onyekuru, who has made 11 appearances for the Super Eagles, originally joined the Premier League side in 2017 but has spent the two past campaigns on-loan with Anderlecht and Galatasaray.

The winger scored 14 league goals in Turkey last season and reportedly joins the Ligue 1 outfit for 17 million euros ($19 million).

Three things we learned from the Premier League(Opens in a new browser tab)

Leonardo Jardim’s options in front of goal could be strengthened further with Sevilla’s France forward Wissam Ben Yedder being linked with a move to Stade Louis II.

However former club captain Radamel Falcao and Portugal wide-man Rony Lopes have been linked with moves away from the Principality.
Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.