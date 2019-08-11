By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Dr Anthony J. V. Obinna, has said the country is bleeding from all angles just as hatred, mindless killings, kidnapping, raping and other serious crimes, are expanding in Nigeria.

Archbishop Obinna raised the alarm while preaching during a Pontifical Mass at Maria Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri.

The cleric said: “Our country is bleeding profusely from all sectors. Hatred and killings are expanding on a daily basis.”

The cleric lamented that Nigeria is being pitied all over the world.

His words: “In Europe, for instance, anybody can move from one state to another without Police harassment, provided you have your valid papers. But here in Nigeria, police checkpoints are everywhere, yet kidnapping, killings and all sorts of criminality take place on a daily basis.

“It is a shame that one feels more secured in Europe and America than in Nigeria.”

Continuing, Archbishop Obinna observed that “the state of insecurity worsened since the present Federal Government came on board,” pointing out that it encouraged a section of the country to think and behave as if Nigeria is a gift to them.

While suing for love and peace in Nigeria, Obinna, however, regretted that “we now have selfish Igbo, who are ready to betray their brothers because of money.”

He wondered how anybody would enjoy such wealth when others were suffering.

