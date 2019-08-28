Nigerians to protest against Buhari at UN General Assembly – Frank

Demand releases of Chibok Girls, Leah Shaibu, Sowore, others

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has revealed plans by prominent Nigerians to stage an apolitical massives protest against Muhammadu Buhari at the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly slated for 17th of September, 2019.

He said the protest is aimed to demand for the release of all political prisoners under the APC administration, free the remaining Chibok Girls, free Leah Shaibu, free Sowore, free Dasuki and free Ibrahim El-Zazaky.

Other demands include; a stop to Fulani herdsmen killings, respect the rule of law, stop insecurity, stop human rights abuse, stop interfering, harassing and intimidating the judiciary, stop nepotism and more importantly, urging the United State of American to including the Chief of Army Staff and other Service Chief in the Visa ban list for extra judicial killings in Nigeria.

A statement released to newsmen by Comrade Timi Frank, in Abuja on Wednesday, said the current administration does not practice democracy and as such does not allow protest in Nigeria.

“We urge all Nigerians in diaspora to come out and protest in New York and make him understand that Nigeria belongs to all of us. This apolitical protest is to save Nigeria from further destruction by Gen Buhari whose sole aim is to islamise Nigeria.

“A protest date will be communicated later, however Nigerians in diaspora should brace up for this mother of all protest as this is an opportunity to let the world know about the plight of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Buhari will be attending the UN general assembly meeting; therefore Nigerians should come out en-masse to protest to save Nigeria from further destruction by the incompetent Buhari,” Frank said.

“All regional groups including IPOB in diaspora should take part in this apolitical protest to bring to the knowledge of the world, the sufferings, human right abuse and oppression being meted out to Nigerians by Buhari.”

The statement also called on the International Community to take note that Buhari has a pending case in the presidential election tribunal where the legitimacy of his presidency is being challenged and until the judgment is given by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the President should not be addressed as President but as former General.

“No world leader will accept or perpetrate the kind of killings, impunity and lawlessness being meted out to Nigerians in Nigeria by General Buhari’s government which does not allow freedom of expression which is one of the fundamental human rights of any citizen in a democracy.

“Finally, we appeal to Nigerians in diaspora, especially those in USA to come out en-mass and join this forth coming apolitical protest, let us show love to our brothers and sisters back home who have been caged and are not allowed to express their views freely.

“Henceforth, Nigerians in diaspora should come out en mass and protest against Gen Buhari and his lackey Yemi Osibanjo in any country they visit as there is no peace for the wicked.

“#FreeNigeriaprotest is the beginning of rescuing Nigeria from tyrants like Buhari,” the statement stated.

