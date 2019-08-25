Nigerians must cooperate with govt. to end insecurity – Expert

A Security Expert, Chief Rasheed Adesokan, has called on Nigerians to cooperate with the Federal Government in order to end the security challenges currently facing the country.

Adesokan gave the advice during the 13th biennial conference of the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA) on Sunday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the lecture was “Islamic Antidotes to the Current Security Challenges in Nigeria.”

The guest lecturer said that the issue of Boko Haram insurgency, kidnapping and other problems confronting the country could only be tackled with the cooperation and support of the citizens.

Adesokan, a retired captain, said that there was nowhere in the world where citizens hated the government and would expect security challenges to be addressed.

“Nigerians are so hostile to the government and complain about anything it does. We must be patriotic and cooperate with the government in order to end insecurity in the country,” he said.

Adesokan called on the government to play its part by increasing the number of armed forces and police to be able to cover the whole country.

He said that the 250,000 military men and 300,000 policemen were too small to provide security for the country.

Also read:

The chairman of the occasion, Dr Basir Olarewaju, Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, attributed the insecurity in Nigeria to many factors.

Olarewaju said that the greatest factor of insecurity was poverty, which, he said, must be nipped in the bud.

The outgoing chairman of UNIFEMGA, Alh. Ademola Munir, thanked members of the association for their efforts and support.

Munir sought for the forgiveness of those whom he might have inadvertently offended during his tenure, saying that the intents were purely for the course of the association, without any prejudice.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other political functionaries to know that their services were not just to the people but to Allah to whom they would all give account on the Day of Judgment.

Munir implored the president to deepen his anti-corruption crusade and make it total, not minding who was involved.

The new Chairman, Dr Ismail Kamil, said that the task of leading the association was enormous and sought the support and cooperation of members.

Kamil said that the new executives could only surpass the achievements of its predecessor with cooperation from members.

While praying for God’s guidance, he said that the new executives would try as much as possible to sustain the legacy of the outgone executives and correct its lapses, if any.

Vanguard