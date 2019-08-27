Nigerian school’s Air Quality Project wins gold in U.S.

Marist College, Yangoji, Abuja, has won a gold medal at an international school entrepreneurship competition in the U.S., Mr Romanus Ayeh, Team Coordinator, has said.

The Competition, Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE), is a non-profit Transnational Social Movement Organisation in California, U.S.

It is currently operating in all continents with the aim of creating the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders whose innovations address the unmet needs of humanity.

In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, Ayeh said the school won the grand award with its problem solving device, code-named: Marist Air Quality Monitor (MARIST-AQM).

According to him, the device is designed to effectively monitor air quality and detect polluted or bad air that is harmful to human existence.

He said 11 countries from across the world participated in the competition that was held between Aug. 8 and Aug. 12.

Ayeh said the device utilised various sensors, a microprocessor and platform to detect elevated levels of harmful particles and chemicals in the air and quickly triggered a loud alarm and warning phone calls.

“The Marist-AQM is set to inspire positive change in Nigeria, across Africa and beyond as it provides opportunity for healthier lives and promotes wellbeing for all at all ages.

“MARIST-AQM also provides much needed air quality data to various stakeholders,” he said.

Ayeh quoted one of the team leaders, Miss Tadas-Okonkwo Neto, as saying: “My team and I had the opportunity to showcase our project and defend our country.

“We did great and won a Gold medal for our project and we are all happy. The experience is worth reliving and I am glad to have partaken in it.’’

The School Principal, Mr Ifeanyi Mgeabu, said the school would embark on mass production of the device to commercialise it.

The students from the college competed alongside students from countries, including China, Canada, Ireland, Israel, Japan and Vietnam.

Marist College Yangoji has received other awards such as “Most Outstanding Business Innovation” and “Best Technology- Based Business Project” at the National Schools Entrepreneurship Exhibition organised by SAGE Nigeria and Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN. (NAN)

