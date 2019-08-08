Nigerian pilgrims ready to climb Arafat

Nigerian pilgrims in Makkah said there were ready to begin their last and critical segment of the annual religious rites on Friday in Muna.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent that they were prepared spiritually and psychologically to accomplish acceptable Hajj.

They added that they had been enlightened on the do’s and don’s of performing Hajj while at Muna.

Muna is a suburb of Makkah where mount Arafat is located and about 1.8 million pilgrims from across the nations of the world are expected to stay there for three days, praying and asking for forgiveness of sin, among other rites.

Messrs Abdullahi Shehu, Mohammed Bawa, AbdulKadir Ahmad, Najeem Olawale among other pilgrims, told NAN that they could not wait to move to Arafat.

“By His grace, I am hoping to carry out the remaining religious rites in Muna and pray close to Arafat.

“I believe that prayer offered, with sincerity of purpose close to Arafat has much potency of being accepted by almighty Allah,” Bawa said.

“Besides using the golden opportunity to pray for myself and my family, I will also pray for peace and development in Nigeria,” Ahmad said.

Contributing, a cleric, Alhaji Tajudee Omotola, one of the religious leaders guiding the pilgrims, admonished them to address their minds squarely to the significance of the last aspect of their religious rites in Muna.

He said this they could do by engaging in constant prayers and getting closer to almighty Allah.

“As mortals, we have all sinned in one way or the other, therefore, it becomes incumbent on us as pilgrims at Arafat to ask for forgiveness of sin, Allah’s mercy, peace and development of Nigeria.

He promised continued preaching to the pilgrims at Muna on the need to be God-fearing and allow the lessons of Hajj permeate their lives when they returned to Nigeria.

A correspondent of NAN reports that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Saudi authorities have been up and doing to ensure a hitch-free Hajj.

The commission has transported over 44,000 pilgrims from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia, in addition to 18,000 pilgrims who came to the holy land through tour operators.

Saudi authorities have also introduced electronic system in Muna to monitor movement to ensure safety of pilgrims.

No fewer than 1.8 million pilgrims from all over the world, are performing this year Hajj in Saudi Arabia. (NAN)

