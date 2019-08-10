Breaking News
Nigerian, Efe dies in Ethiopia prison

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A Nigerian inmate identified as Odemu Efe, has died of an undisclosed ailment at the Kaliti Prisons in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The deceased was among the 150 Nigerians at the prison facility who were being detained awaiting their trial over allegations of possession of hard drugs and money laundering.

A  Nigerian, Miss Chika Nwachukwu had two months ago raised the alarm over the poor condition of the inmates, a development that prompted Federal Government officials to assure that the inmates were not abandoned.

This came as diplomatic sources disclosed that several of the inmates have fallen ill apparently due to malnourishment as they were allegedly fed once a day on a meal of white rice, without sauce, all year round.

It was learned that Efe who hailed from Warri, Delta State, died on July 13 as a result of poor medication when he took ill.

Sources said all efforts to draw the attention of Nigerian officials to his deteriorating condition did not yield the desired results.

