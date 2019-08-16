Lagos – Prof. Babatunde Yusuf, the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Lagos State University (LASU), on Friday, urged Nigerians to change their oreintation about governance and be involved in the administration of the country.



Yusuf made this call in an interview on the sidelines of a two-day Advanced Leadership and Management Training Programme said: ‘We must agree that while we have a leadership problem in Nigeria, we also have a followership problem.’

The training was organised by the Department of Masters of Public Administration (MPA) students, LASU.

He said that the country could not attain national development if the citizens could not hold their leaders accountable and expect them to do the governance alone.

“We, as a citizens, must force our leaders to do what is right if we must get it right because the leaders emerge from the followers,” he said.

The professor said that the role of leadership was a chain, as the leaders of today were also followers 20 years back.

According to him, followers must prepare themselves to contribute to the efforts of finding solutions to the problem of the country, as many of them will become leaders in later years.

Yusuf, said the training was organised to prepare the youth for future leadership role and proffer solutions to the problems of the country toward ensuring national development. (NAN)

