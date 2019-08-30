Niger Delta Development: ex-militants express confidence in Akpabio, Keyamo

PORT HARCOURT – EX-MILITANTS under Greater Glory of Niger Delta Youths have expressed confidence in the capacity and commitment of Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and his under minister, Festus Keyamo, to make the difference in transforming the region.

Kingsley Tarela, Leader of the group, who spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers state also demanded effective accountability from the the current management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Tarela said, “We are strongly confident in the pedigree of Sen Akpabio and the passion of Festus Keyamo (SAN) , who are both saddled with the responsibility of repositioning the ministry of Niger Delta, under whose jurisdiction NDDC lies.

“With these people at the helms of the Niger Delta Ministry, we are more than certain that the dividends of democracy shall trickle down to our forgotten and suffering people. It will also help engender peace in our region in particular and the entire country in general”

On the need for improved accountability in the NDDC, Tarela said, “We are dissatisfied with the current manner of operation of the NDDC. We strongly advice Mr President as well as all lovers of the Niger Delta to nip the bud, the narrative of excessively politicised NDDC, under the grip of greedy, oppressive, and corrupt regimes in the past.”

The current management at the commission must “ensure that the allocations and receipts of NDDC are not diverted into extraneous personal courses remote from the objectives of the commission.”

