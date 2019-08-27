NIDO Americas promises to reverse brain drain

Ben Agande, Kaduna.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas (NIDOA), has promised that the organisation would work with the Nigerian government to reverse the brain drain to Brain Gain.

In a statement sent to Vanguard, newly elected chairman of the Board, Mr Obed Monao said the organisation will work strenuously, in conjunction with the Nigerian government to reposition the image of Nigeria.

According to him, The NIDOA will strive to “export of human capital to better educate Nigerian youths; fostering knowledge and technology transfer to build a better Nigeria”.

Also read:

He said successful members of the organisation in their various countries will work towards the “facilitation of direct foreign investments to grow infrastructure in Nigeria, and provision of assistance to the Nigerian community in the Americas” and laiase with the Nigerian government to ensure that the country’s infrastructural challenge improves.

He said the renewal of the mandate of members of the executive committee of the organisation in the Americas should serve as a challenge to serve the nation with greater dedication and patriotism.

Those elected to pilot the affairs of the organisation include U.S.-based Obed Monago who retained his position as Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of NIDOA, to be assisted by Mr Darlington George, based in Brazil, as Vice Chairman.

Others are Mr Uche Ebizie (Canada) as General Secretary; Mr Kazeem Bello (USA) as Treasurer; Mr Chris Asuzu (USA), Financial Director, and Mr Zee Nagberi (USA) as Public Relations Director.

Vanguard