Breaking News
Translate

NFF releases Super Falcons coach

On 2:42 amIn News, Sportsby

Super Falcons Assistant Coach Maureen Madu has been dropped from the team’s technical crew.

Maureen Madu
Maureen Madu

It has been gathered that former Nigeria international was dropped alongside other local coaches in head coach Thomas Dennerby’s staff.

According to sources their contract wasn’t extended beyond the World Cup in France, where Nigeria reached the last 16.

READ ALSO: Inter Milan hand Icardi’s number 9 shirt to Lukaku

Meanwhile, Madu has been replaced by Wemimo Oni, who is currently with the Falconets and will join the senior national team on her return from the African Games in Morocco.

Nigeria will face South Africa, Cameroon and Zambia in Group B at the Games which holds from August 16-30 in the cities of Rabat, Casablanca, El Jadida and Khemisset.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.