WARRI—THE Niger Delta Youth Movement (NDYM) has set up an interim management committee to pilot the affairs of the group pending when a fresh election will be conducted.

The group disclosed this in a statement by its Interim Committee Secretary, Comrade Monoyo Edon in Warri, Delta State yesterday.

According to Edon: “Following the expiration of the tenure of the Comrade Joe Jackson-led executive of NDYM, the National Executive Council (NEC) in a unanimous decision at its last meeting, held on July 27, 2019 at our secretariat in Port Harcourt mandated the nine states chairmen to take over leadership as the interim-cum electoral committee to save the organisation from vacuum or collapse.

Abia State Chairman of NDYM, Comrade Kingsley E Okere was appointed as the Interim Electoral Chairman and Delta State Chairman, Comrade Monoyo Edon as Secretary, while others are automatic members.

NDYM is the umbrella body of youth groups in the Niger Delta, which was set up in 2003 as an advocacy group for empowerment and employment of youths in the nine Niger Delta states.