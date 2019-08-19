Breaking News
Ndidi denies Chelsea win at Stamford Bridge

On 8:53 am

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was the toast of the fans as Leicester City on Sunday came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League (EPL).

A powerful header from Ndidi was all Leicester needed to equalise in the second half to deny Frank Lampard victory in his first game at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea manager.

Chelsea took the lead when 20-year-old midfielder Mason Mount scored a memorable first goal for the Blues after robbing Ndidi of possession just outside the Foxes penalty area before beating Kasper Schmeichel with a low drive.

Lampard’s side started with real intent, Spain forward Pedro volleying into the side-netting and France midfielder N’Golo Kante denied a goal against his former club by Christian Fuchs’ fine challenge either side of Mount’s goal.

Leicester were much better after half-time and secured the point their second-half dominance warranted when Nigeria midfielder Ndidi got between Spain right-back Cesar Azpilicueta and France defender Kurt Zouma to head in from a corner.(NAN_

