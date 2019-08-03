N’Delta will soon be liberated – Udom

By Perez Brisibe

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Saturday lamented the spate of underdevelopment in the Niger Delta particularly the state of the East-West road, stating that very soon the region will be liberated.

The governor made his position known at the palace of the Ovie of Agbon kingdom, HRM Ukori I in Isiokolo, Ethiope East local government area of Delta State during a courtesy visit to the monarch.

Governor Emmanuel, accompanied by a litany of government officials from his state, also disclosed that as a governor, people do not know how much he and his colleagues from the region spend to ensure that oil flows.

He said: “The Niger Delta is the best place on earth and that is why God blessed us with so much resources but we are being treated like we are not doing the nation a favour and a time will come when we will be liberated.”

Speaking earlier, the monarch in his address, applauded the developmental efforts of the governor in developing Akwa Ibom State.

He said: “Am not surprised at your achievements as Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“After serving your first term in office, you took up the challenge to return to office for a second term as your achievements were visible and highlighted for all to see.”

Vanguard