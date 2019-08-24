A chieftain All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Ayirimi Emami and the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom has cautioned against ethnicizing appointments in the incoming board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, saying the desire to ensure rapid development of the Niger Delta States, should be more paramount.

Emami gave the advice yesterday in a media chat with Journalists shortly before departing Nigeria for Lebanon, where he went to represent the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

“promoting of ethnicity in the social and conventional media, particularly for the position of NDDC Chairman or Managing Director from Delta State, was unnecessary, because whosoever is appointed , whether from Itsekiri, Urhobo, Isoko or Ijaw extraction, has the responsibility of not just developing the coastal and upland communities of the Niger Delta, especially Delta State, but work in sync with President Muhammadu Buhari’s next level agenda of taking millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

“with Senator Godswill Akpabio and the vibrant Festus Keyamo appointed Minister and Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs respectively, the appointment of a Deltan with proven integrity, into the executive position of NDDC, irrespective of tribe, would complement the development resolve of the federal government, as it relates to the South-South States,” he added .