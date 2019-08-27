NBA launches WHOVA app for 2019 confab

As part of the package for this year’s Nigerian Bar Association’s Annual General meeting, NBA-AGC-2019, the Technical Committee for Conference Planning, TCCP, in conjunction with NBA President, Mr. Paul Usoro(SAN), has launched an online free mobile app for news, developments, information and social interactions on all activities and programmes relating to the confab.

According to a statement by Sylvester Udemezue, a member of the committee, “NBA/TCCP has already sent two different e-mails with the following subjects to all delegates to the NBA-AGC-2019, through the e-mail addresses they used for registration which they should download to have access to news, information and social interaction of activities relating to the conference.

“All delegates are, therefore, advised to open their respective e-mails to download the mobile app by clicking on and following the online link provided therein, so as to enjoy an unprecedented NBA-AGC experience.”

The statement also urged delegates to view the event agenda and plan their schedule.

According to the statement, the name of the free mobile app for NBA-AGC 2019 is WHOVA, but delegates who have earlier/already used it in the past are to double-check to ensure that the app is installed on their phones, and then log in using their existing account e-mails and passwords.

