Nasarawa SUBEB spends N10bn on projects in 2 years — Chairman

On 10:44 amIn Education, Newsby

By David Odama

LAFIA—THE Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board SUBEB, yesterday said it spent N10bilion on various projects within two years in the state.

State Chairman of the board, Muhammed Azumi, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the activities of the board in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

According to the Chairman, the commission recently received   N5billion from Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, as intervention fund for upgrading of facilities in schools in Nasarawa State, noting that the money was part of the intervention for the second quota of 2016.

He explained that during the last administration in the state, the board received interventions from 2012 to the third quota of 2016, informing that the board had in 2011 expended over N10 billion in the construction and renovation of over 400 classrooms across the state.

Azumi said “We have also provided staff offices, toilets facilities, and boreholes, parameters fencing in so many schools to make the environments conducive for both teachers and students. The provision of these facilities and the policy of school feeding   introduced has significantly increased school enrollment in the state,” the SUBEB Chairman declared.”

While adding that  the board  within the period placed  priority on the welfare of  primary school teachers, he maintained that teachers from all the 13 Local Government Area of the state had been  trained in different techniques as part of efforts to improve  their skills for better service delivery.

