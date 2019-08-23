NALPGAM implores FG to remove bottlenecks stifling sector growth

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —NIGERIAN Association of Liquified Petroleum Gas Marketers, NALPGAM, has thanked the Federal Government for the removal of obnoxious Value Added Tax on Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, imploring it to further review and remove bottlenecks that were working to stifle the growth of the industry.

National President of the association, Mr Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor, who spoke at their Annual General Meeting, AGM, yesterday, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, also urged the state government to support the effort of the sector in deepening the use of LPG in the state and create better and healthy citizenry.

He said: “We thank the Federal Government for the removal of the obnoxious Value Added Tax on LPG and also implore the government to further review and remove bottlenecks that are rather working to stifle the growth of the industry and create the enabling environment to encourage the ease of doing business in the sector going by the huge job creation potentials the sector harbours.

“Growing the LPG business will result in massive job creation, economic stability and growth.

“Also, I want to use this medium to appeal to the state government to support our effort in deepening the use of LPG in Akwa Ibom State and create better and healthy citizenry. Available statistics show that the LPG consumption in Akwa Ibom is just 11,000 MT as of 2017.”

Ogieva-Okunbor explained that a state, which is currently the highest oil and gas producing state in the country with a population of over 6,000,000 people, the figure goes to show the abysmal consumption level of LPG in the state.

He explained that a high percentage of Nigerian population still rely on the use of firewood because of the fear of high risk associated with LPG usage.

He, however, allayed such fears stressing, “It is easier and safer to harbour gas than electricity which virtually about 80 per cent of Nigerians are comfortable with.

“Therefore, the choice of Uyo as the venue for the association 2019, Annual General Meeting, Meeting is well understood as it is borne out of the contributions of the association to ensure that the message of the use of LPG is taken to every corner of the country.”

