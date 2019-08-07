NAFDAC staff seeks N30m to treat liver disease

By Chioma Obinna

Unless there is urgent assistance, Mr Ephraim Anjembe Terkula, a middle-level staff of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, who has been diagnosed with liver disease may not live tell his story.

Doctors managing his case say a total of N30 million is required to get him, (Ephraim) urgently treated at a health facility in the United Kingdom.

A medical report revealed that Ephraim, was diagnosed with Hepatitis C infection in 2018 and requires an urgent liver biopsy.

In an appeal, his wife, Christiana, said: “We have exhausted all we have on this ailment. I am appealing to Nigerians for their support because that is the last option as the family cannot raise N30 million.

“My husband has dedicated his life to the fight against drug counterfeiting at the Agency over 18 years. He is currently having a health challenge that is affecting his liver and also threatened his life.

“The doctors who have been managing his health challenge for over a year now have come to the conclusion that he has to be referred to the UK where another Consultant has been arranged to start treatment on him.

“Right now, what is required is about N30 million including the cost of treatment and airfare in order to save the life of my husband.

“We wanted to manage our affairs privately but it is getting out of hand, hence, we decided to call on Nigerians- Good Samaritans, especially in the industry where my husband has contributed meaningfully, always in the forefront of fighting counterfeit drugs, especially, in the pharmaceutical and food industry which NAFDAC works closely with and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to the rescue of my husband.”

Appealing to the Director-General of NAFDAC, she also urged all Nigerians at home and abroad to come to their aid.

“Please, Nigerians, I beg of you, my husband has been serving Nigerians fighting counterfeit drugs, helping to safeguard public health. This is the hour that he needs the help of Nigerians. “We are in an emergency situation that my husband has to fly out urgently for his life to be saved.”

Donations can be sent to Acct No. Ephraim Anjembe, Stanbic IBTC, 0028919729.

Vanguard