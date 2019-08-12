NCC

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, is to collaborate with the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, in the areas economic growth.

The agreement was reached when the new executive council of NACCIMA led by its National President, Saratu Iya-Aliu visited the commission’s Headquarters in Abuja at the weekend.

Iya-Aliu who praised the Commission over its commitment to deepen digital penetration in the country said the collaboration is also expected to increase the frontier of private sector players leveraging digital platforms.

According to the NACCIMA delegation, NCC has distinguished itself as a regulator by transforming Nigeria into becoming a digitally-driven economy since its unprecedented telecom liberalisation of 2001.

“As the voice of private sector in Nigeria, we have noticed the important role the NCC has been playing in digitising the economy. It has helped to bring a lot of efficiency into the private businesses and we give you commendation based on this drive,” she said.

Also speaking, the Director General of the association, Mr. Ayoola Olukanmi, said the vision of the newly-constituted executives of NACCIMA is to leverage on the power of digitization to empower their members and also drive the economy to a rapid economic growth.

Olukanmi said NACCIMA had realised that digitization has become an indispensable tool to galvanize economic development, hence the interest to collaborate with NCC in the areas of digital training for members, startup development and women/gender issues among others.

In his response, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, who was represented by Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau (CAB), NCC, Hafsat Lawal, thanked the NACCIMA team for the visit and assured them that the Commission would sustain the tempo to ensure full digitization of the country.

