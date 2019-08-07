N-Delta youth group flays NASS’ resolution on Edo Assembly crisis

By Chancel Sunday

BOMADI—A youth group, Niger Delta Youths for Good Governance, NDYGG, has condemned the directive given by the National Assembly to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on the prevailing issue in State House of Assembly.

The National Assembly had directed Governor Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Seventh State Assembly within a week.

Condemning the directive, the youth group, speaking through their president, Comrade Ebiotu Moses, and secretary, Comrade Francis Tare-Ebi, said NASS’ position amounted to coercing an elected governor of a state to comply with an unconstitutional resolution.

They noted that similar incidents had occurred in past administrations in state assemblies, including Edo State in the federation but the National Assemblies then respected the sovereignty of the states.

They urged the National Assembly to reverse their decision, as well as allow the governor to concentrate on his developmental strides for the people of Edo State.

They also called on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to exert his energy on the peace and development of the state.

The group, however, passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Obaseki’s administration in terms of performance in the areas of development and peacebuilding.

“Governor Obaseki had performed his constitutional duty by issuing a letter of the proclamation on June 17, 2019, as enshrined in section 105(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the clerk of the House had also acted on it.”

“NDYGG, which cuts across all Niger Delta states, will continue to support Gov Obaseki because he means well for the people of Edo state”, they said.

