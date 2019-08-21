My impeachment order, dead on arrival — Achuba

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Kogi State House of Assembly, yesterday, directed the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah, to set up a seven-man committee to investigate allegations of impeachable offences against the state Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba.

The directive was raised as a motion by the Majority Leader of the House, Abdullahi Bello (Ajaokuta, APC), who quoted section of 188 (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to buttress his point.

Bello said the deputy governor’s failure to respond to the Assembly allegation of gross misconduct levelled against him within the 14 days stipulated by law warranted no further debate, but for the next step to be taken.

Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Muhammed (Ankpa 1, APC) seconded the motion.

Speaker of the Assembly, Kolawole Matthew, subsequently called for a head count of members who supported the motion.

At the end of the count, 19 of the 25 members raised hands in support.

He, thereafter, directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the judicial arms on the Assembly directive to set up a seven-man panel to proceed with Achuba’s impeachment.

However, Achuba has described the directive for his impeachment as a process in futility.

The deputy governor in a chat with newsmen, described the process as faulty, pointing out that he was served with allegation notice on August 15, 2019, asking him to respond in seven days only for the House to asked that the chief judge set up a committee to investigate him on august 20, 2019.

He said: “The state Assembly should serve as watchdog of the society and not that of the governor. As a complainant who exposed corruption, rather than being listened too, I am been investigated.”

Achuba insisted that the process would come to naught, because the lawmakers were operating within a faulty premise and procedures.

Vanguard