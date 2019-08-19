Murder of Enugu Nurse: Anambra community sues IGP over kinsmen detention

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – OBOSI community in Anambra State has written an open letter to Inspector-General of Police over the continuous detention of her son, Mr Afam Ndu and two other women in connection with the killing of the former head of nursing, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, Dr. Maria Amadi.

Also copied in the petition are Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Willie Obiano of Enugu and Anambra, respectively, the National Judicial Council, NJC, among others.

Mr. Ndu and two others, Mrs. Buzo Maduka and Mrs. Stella Achara are colleagues of the late nurse at the Federal Government owned health institution.

At the last proceeding on the case, counsel to Mr. Ndu had told the court to quash the charges against him on the grounds that there was no evidence linking him with the said crime, adding that the real culprits had since been arrested and that they made confessional statements to the police.

However, the community alleged that though three self-confessed killers of the deceased had been arrested, the police were foot-dragging on charging them to court.

Irked by the development, the Obosi community said Mr. Ndu’s ordeal was politically motivated in continuation of moves to get their son out of the way as the Vice Principal of the School of Nursing in the said hospital.

In a statement dated August 15 and signed by the President of Obosi Development Union, Prof. Nnamdi Onyire and the Secretary, Kene Ochokwu, they sympathized with the bereaved family, as well as the Aku General Assembly over Mrs. Amadi’s death.

They, however, said “we make bold to discredit and debunk intoto the empty propaganda of deliberate falsehood and blackmail contrived, sponsored and foisted by a faction of the staff of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu that is opposed to the position of our son and that of one Mrs. Ruth Buzo Maduka as the Vice Principal and Principal of the School of Nursing, and who have in the past authored and prosecuted similar campaigns of false blackmail that led to the temporal suspension of our son and Mrs. Maduka on two different occasions but they were later recalled to their positions by the Hospital Board and ministry of health.”

They said those opposed to their son, while operating under disguised identities, were misleading and deceiving both the husband to the deceased, the Aku General Assembly, the State Police Commissioner and the Executive Governor of Enugu State and by extension the court, “to detain our son and the principal of the school as the murderers of the deceased as a means of perfecting their agenda.

“Today, they have not only largely succeeded in ensuring the continued incarceration of our son and the principal of the school in prison, away from their respective offices as planned, but they have also succeeded in replacing our son Mr. Ndu and Mrs. Buzo Ruth Maduka with one Mr. Alphonsus Mba and one Mrs. Stella Agbo, native of Orba in Nsukka, the home town of the State Governor.”

